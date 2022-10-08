Andre Onana: World Cup boost for Cameroon as goalkeeper features in Inter Milan's win over Sassuolo

Andre Onana started ahead of Samir Handanovic as Inter Milan saw off Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

Onana kept his place in the starting XI

He failed to keep a clean sheet

Inter made back-to-back wins with Onana in goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroonian was maintained in the starting team as Inter manoeuvred past the home side and collected three points.

However, Onana failed to keep a clean sheet as he conceded a goal scored by Davide Frattesi in the 60th minute.

Inter Milan’s goals came from Eden Dzeko, who broke the deadlock in the 44th minute before he scored the second in the 75th minute.

From the 36 passes he managed in the game, the 26-year-old’s passing accuracy was at 75%.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana featured against Barcelona as Inter Milan recorded a 1-0 home win in the Champions League, but Handanovic was in goal in the previous Serie A game, in which they lost 2-1 to AS Roma.

Continued regular playtime for Onana is welcome news for Rigobert Song, who is set to lead Cameroon in the World Cup finals later in the year.

The Indomitable Lions – after going down in friendlies against South Korea and Uzbekistan in September – would need all the players sharp going to the Qatar finals. This can only be achieved if the regular starters are involved for their clubs in their respective leagues before regrouping for Qatar.

ALL EYES ON: Onana failed to keep a clean sheet in the friendlies, and his performance for Inter Milan before going to the World Cup is expected to draw scrutiny.

THE VERDICT: Song also needs to find a way of sharpening his strikers because the former African champions look shy in front of goal as they failed to find the back of the net in the two friendlies.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA: The former Ajax custodian hopes to be involved more at the club level before leaving to represent Cameroon in the World Cup.

Inter Milan will face Barcelona in the return leg of the Champions League game on October 12 before two consecutive Serie A games against Salernitana and Fiorentina.

Meanwhile, Cameroon are in Group G alongside Brazil, Switzerland, and Serbia.