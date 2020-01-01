Andre Ayew's Swansea City beaten by Fulham

The Ghanaian forward featured but could not inspire the Swans to victory

Andre Ayew was on the losing side as were defeated 1-0 by in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Swans came into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over last weekend, with Ayew netting in the game.

It was the first time in more than a month the South outfit won and also the match in which the international last scored.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the game's only goal deep in stoppage time, having missed a penalty moments earlier.

Ayew played for the 90 minutes and was given a yellow card for arguing with the referee over the decision to award Fulham a penalty.

⏰ 71' | ⚪️ 0-0 🦢@AyewAndre forces Rodak into action to stop his close-range effort after some nice attacking play from the Swans.



💻 https://t.co/0cmJT0RICd#FULvSWA | @SkyBetChamp — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 26, 2020

The 30-year-old had a total of two shots and won two of his three dribbles.

On the defensive front, Ayew made an impressive seven clearances.

Swansea remain in ninth place and five points away from the promotion playoff places after and failed to win their respective games against Luton Town and Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.