Andre Ayew’s Swansea City suffer 1-0 home loss with 10 men to Luton Town

The Swans' hopes of getting into the promotion play-off spots took a huge blow on Saturday afternoon

Andre Ayew and ’s first game at the Liberty Stadium since the resumption of the Championship ended on a sour note after they went down 1-0 to relegation-threatened Luton Town.

The South club were in full swing last weekend when the English second-tier resumed with a 3-0 win at , while Luton – who sit second from bottom in the standings - drew 1-1 with at Kenilworth Road.

Ayew provided the assist for the opening goal from loanee Rhian Brewster, while also adding his name to the scoresheet from the penalty spot.

More teams

It equalled their biggest win this season in the Championship and their biggest on the road.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old Ayew had the first chance of the game in the 14th minute for Swansea, but his effort from six yards out was saved by Luton goalie Simon Sluga.

Franco-Congolese attacker Aldo Kalulu next drilled in a cross for Brewster 20 minutes later but last weekend’s hero sent his header wide.

⏰ 14' | 🦢 0-0 🎩



Good save!



A terrific ball down the line from Bidwell finds @AyewAndre in the box, but the Ghanaian's deflected shot is well-saved by Sluga.



💻 Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/03bJcZfceQ #SWALUT | @SkyBetChamp — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) June 27, 2020

The game remained goalless at half-time, and just after the restart Ayew was close to scoring his 14th Championship goal of the season, but again Sluga was very much equal to the task.

The international had two more scoring opportunities, in the 54th and 61st minute, but both went a-begging.

Swansea’s inefficiency in front of goal in their own backyard went on to hurt them after Luton opened the scoring in the 72nd minute via James Collins, who connected with loanee Izzy Brown’s cross.

It went from bad to worse for Steve Copper’s men, who were reduced to 10 men eight minutes from full-time after Jordan Garrick was shown a straight red card for violent conduct from a scuffle that ensued between both sides.

Article continues below

Ayew’s overall contribution at the end of the 90 minutes included four total shots (two on target, two off target), 48 touches on the ball and 18 accurate passes from 24 at 75%.

Swansea have dropped to 10th place and are four points away from the final promotion spot which is presently occupied by their fierce rivals .

The Jack Army could fall further down to 12th position should and get victories in their respective matches against Barnsley and .