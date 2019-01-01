Andre Ayew scores first Championship goal in Swansea City win

The Ghana international broke his duck in the second-tier league on Wednesday to steer the Swans to the summit of the table

Andre Ayew scored his maiden goal in the Championship to give a 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.

Steve Cooper's men bounced back from their 1-1 draw against Reading on Saturday, to secure maximum points in London.

Ayew hit the target six minutes after the hour-mark, to score his first goal for Swansea City since May 2016 during a Premier League fixture against .

The captain was in action for the full 90 minutes as the Swans grabbed their sixth league win of the season.

The victory means City have 21 points from 10 matches. They host next on Saturday.