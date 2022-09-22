Lamptey, Salisu, Williams not guaranteed starting berth after Ghana switch

Ghana coach Otto Addo suggests the new Black Stars are not guaranteed a starting berth just yet since it might affect the team

Tactician cautious with introducing new players

Happy with the way new members have been welcomed

Keen on having a strong bench

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars recently welcomed several players who switched their allegiance after representing other nationalities in junior set-ups. Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, and Inaki Williams are the latest arrivals in the West Africa nation and made their debuts from the bench in Ghana's 3-0 friendly match loss to Brazil on Saturday. Afterwards, Addo warned of the dangers integrating new players into a settled team.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is always a danger to get new players, especially if the players who are there before achieved something really, really good," Addo said as quoted by France24. "There is a group dynamic which I don't want to break, but I think from what I saw they were welcomed well.

"They did well in training and got along with each other and it's not like they were strangers. Before some knew each other from playing in the same league and everything is okay.

"It's a good situation. We have pressure from the bench because new people are there who are very, very solid in Europe, and we have players on the pitch who have to prove themselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana's coach is keen on improving his team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which kicks off on November 20 until December 18. The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, North Korea and Uruguay.

The Black Stars have another two build-up matches, against Nicaragua and Switzerland respectively, before their first World Cup assignment against Portugal on November 24.

Addo will be be looking for a vast improvement from his team after they danced to the tune of Samba in France this weekend.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? The Black Stars have an opportunity to pick themselves up after the Brazil loss when they play Nicaragua on Tuesday. It will also give Addo the opportunity to see what his new charges can do from the start.