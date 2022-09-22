The Black Stars will play the Samba Boys on Friday and the attacker has admitted the South Americans are too strong for them

Ayew believes Brazil are the best in the world

Insists Ghana will not compare themselves with the Samba Boys

Black Stars will battle for a positive outcome

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil will play Ghana on Friday in an international friendly to be staged at Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, France. The two nations are using the match as part of the preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which runs from November 20 until December 18.

WHAT HE SAID: "Brazil currently for me is the best in the world. So we are playing the best and we have to acknowledge that they have players playing in the top clubs, week-in week-out, winning trophies," Andre Ayew said as quoted by Pulse Sports.

"We are not going to compare ourselves to them. That will be making mistake but we are going to challenge and go into the battle, that’s 100%."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana coach Otto Addo will use the match to gauge what the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, and Mohammed Salisu can bring to the team. The trio switched their allegiance to the West African nation recently and Friday's match will be a good test for them.

Mohammed Kudus has also been excellent for his club Ajax and gives Addo another alternative in attack considering the fact that Jordan Ayew has been relied on to lead the line.

DID YOU KNOW? Ghana have lost all their three meetings against Brazil, conceding five goals and scoring none?

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? After playing Brazil, the Black Stars are scheduled to face Nicaragua and later on Switzerland. They will then head to Qatar where they will rub shoulders with Portugal, North Korea and Uruguay in Group H.