Fan View: '$220,000 tax-free in Qatar' - Andre Ayew's Al Sadd move triggers social media frenzy

The Ghana captain's move to the Middle East has been greeted by mixed reaction from his fans

Andre Ayew's move to Qatari side Al Sadd has sparked a heated discussion on social media.

Having left Swansea City in June, the Ghana international has signed a two-year deal for the Stars League side where he will reportedly earn $220,000 (€186,514.39) a month.

The contract could be extended for a further one year.

While many fans are focusing on the financial benefit of the transfer, others have expressed concern over the quality of the Qatari league.

Below are the best comments:

Good move captain Andre Ayew. Paid his dues in France, Turkey and England. 31 years. Right choice of club to play under Xavi at Al Sadd Fc. All the best. Do not quench that fire. oh and who will turn down $200,000.00 after tax at this age😊😊😊 — ASANTENI🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@barimahasub) July 22, 2021

Xavi coaching Ayew in Al Sadd next season.



We love to see. 🔥🔥🔥😌 — Dee 📰📰⚽⚽🇬🇭 (@ayitey_derrick) July 22, 2021

Even our captain Andre Ayew doesn't even love to play in top tier😭



We indeed have a finished national team😭

Not to even talk of being coached by Xavi😭 — Dfkm😭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@Oforey1) July 22, 2021

Stop saying Dede’s move is not good. He can go for the money for 2 years and come back to top tier league football. After trying twice to bring Swansea from division 1 let him unwind with Xavi while smiling at his account balance. Simple. Anaa mose menko heblews? — Francis Abban (@francis_abban) July 22, 2021

Andre Ayew will earn around $2,640,000 a year at his new club Al Sadd.



Tax free.... 💰💰💰😁 pic.twitter.com/K3EeYWu3Lc — Kωαme Benαiαh🐐 (@kwamebenaiah) July 21, 2021

I hear Andre Ayew’s pay at Al Sadd in half a year makes a millionaire 🤩🤩🇬🇭 Wow good https://t.co/QFfsM20GLW — Eshun Precious (@EshunPrecious) July 22, 2021

After Andre Ayew join Al Sadd in Qatar will Ghana still beg him to play for Us? — Sark Abusua Panin💪🏾 (@AkwasiKama) July 22, 2021

I wish my skipper Andre Ayew all the best in Qatar.

People go talk buh still we meuve — Ayigbe Commando💪 🇬🇭 🇫🇷 (@BurnitonSkido) July 22, 2021

I see say the thing worry you waaa.

If he calls Andre Ayew to the black stars camp again, I ve no words to describe him. Ghana won't achieve anything with him https://t.co/dZ1y0rTy20 — popeObedKing (@popeobedkingval) July 22, 2021

How can a black stars captain be playing for Al sadd...oh Soo sad😪

Andre Ayew — Phil Young (@gyai_adwenbone) July 22, 2021

I'm here calculating Andre Ayew's salary.Herh — Edem Agenda (@edem_agenda) July 22, 2021

Andre Ayew to Al Sadd is a good move cause you’re in for your retirement money 💴 — Darko Gabriel (@DarkoGabriel6) July 22, 2021

As he moves to Qatari League champions Al Sadd SC, Ghana Captain "Andre Ayew" will work under ex-Barca midfielder Xavi Hernandez, who won Best Coach of the Season, and play alongside ex-Arsenal man Santi Cazorla, the Best Player of the Qatari League season. Good company, top guys pic.twitter.com/T4AeEfDQ3S — DONDA (@worldbrain1) July 22, 2021

13 Billion Old Cedis 👏🏿👏🏿 D 4 Daben Andre Ayew — BoBBY (@AlutaBobby) July 22, 2021

There’s no way Andre Ayew Dede can win Ballor d’on..I think Ghc 1,254,000.00 =$220,000 is a big Money for him..After all ebi Money he want 💯🙏🏿 — BoBBY (@AlutaBobby) July 22, 2021