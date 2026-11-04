'Definitely something we need to defend better!' - Andoni Iraola fumes at set-piece errors after Liverpool suffer dramatic Fenerbahce defeat

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Andoni Iraola could not hide his frustration after seeing Liverpool's perfect start to the Champions League campaign come to a crashing halt in Istanbul. Despite leading twice, the Reds were undone by a spirited Fenerbahce side led by interim boss Dirk Kuyt, who secured a memorable 3-2 victory.

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Set-piece struggles haunt the Reds

Liverpool manager Iraola was left reeling by his side's inability to manage basic defensive situations as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat against Fenerbahce. The loss ended Liverpool's unblemished record in Europe this season, leaving the Spaniard to lament a series of avoidable errors that gifted the Turkish giants a path back into the contest. Speaking after the final whistle, Iraola pinpointed the exact areas where his team fell short in a hostile environment.

"The main reason that I can find for why we lost this game is we conceded from three set pieces. It's something that we were doing very well in the league, we were doing quite well until today," Iraola told reporters during his post-match press conference.

The manager continued: "We knew it was one of the strengths of Fenerbahce. We concede from a free-kick, a corner and even from the long throw at the end. They're goals that have hurt us because we've gone twice in front after having good moments, controlling the game, arriving, we've found the goals but after we've conceded in situations we should definitely defend better."

A chaotic night for Kuyt and Iraola

The match was a special occasion for Kuyt, the Liverpool icon serving as interim head coach for Fenerbahce before Emre Belozoglu takes the reins permanently on Thursday. Kuyt's side featured a wealth of experience, including former Premier League stars Ederson, Ngolo Kante, and Romelu Lukaku. Liverpool, meanwhile, shuffled their deck following a weekend loss to Arsenal, handing a start to Bradley Barcola through the middle while Trey Nyoni led the charge from midfield.

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Liverpool initially looked comfortable and took the lead when teenage talent Nyoni saw his deflected volley fly past Ederson. It was a landmark moment for the 19-year-old, marking his first goal for the club and the first time a Liverpool player had scored in Turkey since Kuyt himself did so back in 2010. However, the home side responded swiftly when Mason Greenwood's free-kick took a deflection off Jeremy Jacquet and wrong-footed Alisson.

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Impact subs fail to secure the points

Searching for a winner, Iraola introduced heavy hitters Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, and Alexander Isak from the bench. The move appeared to pay dividends when Gakpo and Isak linked up brilliantly, with the Swedish international heading home to restore the lead. Yet, the defensive frailties that Iraola feared quickly resurfaced. Just four minutes later, Archie Brown tapped in an equaliser after Gakpo inadvertently flicked a Ngolo Kante cross into a dangerous area, leaving Alisson stranded.

The comeback was completed when Brown turned provider, lofting a cross into the box that Liverpool failed to clear. Vedat Muriqi rose highest to head the ball into the corner, sparking wild celebrations among the home support. "It's frustration because it's a difficult place to come here and play. In most parts of the game we were thinking we could win this one but obviously it hasn't happened," Iraola admitted.

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Defensive post-mortem begins for Iraola

The defeat adds to a worrying trend for Liverpool in Turkey, where they have now lost six consecutive matches despite the historic memories of their 2005 Champions League triumph in the same city. For Iraola, the specific nature of the goals conceded will be the focus of the post-match analysis.

"Especially the first goal and the third goal - the second one is a rebound - but the first one, I don't think we set the wall properly and the last one, Muriqi wins the ball against three defenders, it's definitely something we need to defend better," the Liverpool boss concluded.

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Mixed fortunes in the record books

The clash in Istanbul produced a tale of two starkly contrasting milestones for Liverpool. On a positive note, Nyoni made history by becoming the youngest player to score his maiden goal for the club in European competition at just 19 years and 127 days old.

However, that high was overshadowed by an unwanted club record, as Isak's 69th-minute strike to put Liverpool 2-1 ahead marked the latest they have ever taken the lead in a major European match before ultimately going on to lose.