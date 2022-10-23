Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his players after Saturday's 3-1 win over Sevilla maintained the team's unbeaten start.

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos made it 10 wins out of 11 in La Liga so far this season with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti's side are still yet to taste defeat this season and their only dropped points have come in draws against Osasuna in La Liga and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a team which is a joy to coach because they are all very respectful of the decisions I make and don't cause any issues," he told reporters. "It's one of the best squads, if not the best, I've ever had."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid's start to the season looks fairly ominous for the rest of Europe. Ancelotti's men are top of La Liga, have already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, and beat Sevilla comfortably even without last season's top scorer and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema. The Frenchman was absent again through injury, but Ancelotti revealed that he should be back next weekend.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Vinicius Jr has won 33 fouls this season in La Liga, more than any other player.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos are in Germany to face RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League and will win the group with a victory or a draw against the Bundesliga side.