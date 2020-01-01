An individual mistake cost Gor Mahia against Kakamega Homeboyz – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal why the Kenyan champions lost their second match of the season away at Bukhungu Stadium

coach Steven Polack has revealed why his side suffered their second defeat of the season to Kakamega in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The title-chasing Kakamega-based side registered their first-ever win against K’Ogalo in 12 attempts after two goals courtesy of Shami Kibwana and Ali Bhai handed the champions a 2-1 defeat at Bukhungu Stadium.

Coach Polack has now told Goal his side did not deserve to lose saying an individual mistake handed Homeboyz the second goal which made the difference in the match.

“We did not deserve to lose against [Homeboyz] and if you ask me, a draw could have been a fair result,” Polack told Goal.

“But again what can you do if your player commits a mistake which gives them a second goal? It was a blunder that gifted them the second goal and we could not recover.

“I must admit we lost free and fair and I have no complaint to make, we must now dust ourselves up and look ahead to the next league match.

“It was a defeat which I could not take because we controlled the game especially in the first half but when we committed the mistake to allow them to get a second goal, then we complicated the situation for ourselves.”

On whether the recent strike by players’ who are protesting over unpaid salaries could have also played a part, Polack told Goal. “I don’t want to give an excuse, maybe yes, maybe no but we gave away an easy goal.

“I would love to see my players in training every day, we only trained on Thursday before travelling to Kakamega to face Homeboyz. No coach will be happy when such situations happen but again we are in difficult times right now and am hoping the management will get a solution soon.”

On whether the defeat will affect Gor Mahia’s chase for the title, Polack said: "No, I don’t think so. We still have several matches to play. We also have three matches at hand so I don’t think it will affect our target.

“The only problem is when you lose, you have to win the players’ confidence back and win the next match and that is what we want to achieve in the next match.”

The win against K’Ogalo pushed Homeboyz to second position on the 17-team table as they have accumulated 36 points, one less than table-toppers , while Gor Mahia dropped to fourth on 32 points and are third on 34 points.

Gor Mahia suffered their first loss of the season on November 6 when they went down 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos against .