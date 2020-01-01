Amrouche: Zesco United's Owino among best defenders in Africa

The defender was part of the Harambee Stars squad which held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in Calabar in 2013

Former coach Adel Amrouche believes Harambee Stars defender David Owino is still one of the best centre-backs in Africa.

The Zesco United star has been a consistent performer since his time at and has gone to be one of the key players for the Zambian giants.

The 32-year-old made his name in 2013 when his exemplary performance helped Harambee Stars get a point away in during a 2014 World Cup qualifier.

The Algerian tactician was in charge of the team at the time and has revealed why he trusted the defender, who was not yet a regular in the Gor Mahia defence at the time.

"He is one determined player who will give his best on the pitch," Amrouche told Goal when asked about Owino.

"Against Nigeria, I had faith in him, and he went on to put an impressive performance. I asked him 'do you know Victor Moses?' That time Moses had a tough time; he never forgot Owino. And remember he used to be on the bench at Gor Mahia.

"Owino is a quality player, he is the best, actually one of the best defenders in Africa."

Former Kenya coach Sebastien Migne only occasionally selected him during the Frenchman's time in charge during the 2019 qualifiers and at the finals in last year.

Coach Francis Kimanzi has also overlooked him in recent games.

However, the 52-year-old Algerian believes the defender has what it takes to still help the country do well in their upcoming fixtures.

"Owino has still several productive years for both club and country. Once you trust him and give him a chance, he will do a job for you," Amrouche concluded.

In Zambia, Owino has won four league titles, two Absa Cups, and two Charity Shields. In 2016, he played a big role as Timu ya Ziko managed to reach the semi-finals of the Caf .

Currently, the Harambee Stars defensive department is the most competitive with the likes of Brian Mandela, Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, David Cheche and Musa Mohammed some of the names battling for starting position.