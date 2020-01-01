Amrouche told FKF's Mwendwa to resign to save Kenya money

The tactician insists he loves the country and is still in touch with the national team players

Former head coach Adel Amrouche has revealed he dared Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa to resign and he would write off the money the country owed him.

The Algerian was awarded sh109 million in compensation by Fifa for wrongful dismissal from the Harambee Stars.

However, the vocal 52-year-old has revealed he asked Mwendwa to step down from his position and save the country and fans the pain of paying the money and prove his loyalty to Kenya.

"[Mwendwa] had already done a mistake because of the misleading legal advice by his lawyers," Amrouche told Goal.

"He says he loves the country and wants the best for it; so I told him to resign and I will forget all the money.

"I sent him the message last year and asked him to do so for the love of the country but he did not; even his committee is aware of that."

The Botswana national team coach insists he loves the country and is always in touch with the players.

"I love Kenya, the people and the players, nothing has changed at all," Amrouche added.

"I am always in touch with [Francis] Kahata, [Anthony] Akumu, [David] Owino and many more.

"However, some few individuals are not there to promote the game and develop it but have their selfish agendas."

Kenya failed to pay the fine and are waiting for the Fifa Disciplinary Committee's ruling on May 18 to determine their fate.