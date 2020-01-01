Amrouche is not Kenyan so he can't ask me to resign - FKF President Mwendwa

The federation head states the tactician is out of order by telling him to step down

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has stated Adel Amrouche has no right to ask him to resign.

The vocal Algerian tactician had dared the youthful administrator to step down for him to forgo the sh109 million compensation awarded by Fifa for his wrongful dismissal.

However, the FKF President has urged the 52-year-old to wait for his pay.

"Is Amrouche a Kenyan to ask me to resign? Why should I resign, we have been ordered to pay him and will continue to engage the government and Fifa to find a solution," Mwendwa told Goal on Thursday.

"I saw his [Amrouche] comments and was wondering when did he become a Kenyan. We have more serious issues to handle now and Amrouche should not be in the topic anyway."

The former Harambee Stars coach had initially said Mwendwa was misled but it is Kenya that is paying the price.

"[Mwendwa] had already made a mistake because of the misleading legal advice by his lawyers," Amrouche told Goal.

"He says he loves the country and wants the best for it; so I told him to resign and I will forget all the money.

"I sent him the message last year and asked him to do so for the love of the country but he did not; even his committee is aware of that."

The Botswana national team coach insists he loves the country and is always in touch with the players.

"I love Kenya, the people and the players, nothing has changed at all," Amrouche added.

"I am always in touch with [Francis] Kahata, [Anthony] Akumu, [David] Owino and many more.

"However, few individuals are not there to promote the game and develop it but have their selfish agendas."

Kenya failed to pay the fine and are waiting for the Fifa Disciplinary Committee's ruling on May 18 to determine their fate.