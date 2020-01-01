Amrouche: Harambee Stars to learn 2022 World Cup fate in May

The world football governing body reveals the East Africa nation can avoid a possible ban by paying the Algerian in the next few weeks

will learn their fate regarding the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on May 18, when Adel Amrouche's compensation case will be re-submitted for evaluation by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had been given until April 23 to clear their debt over the Algerian's dismissal for wrongful dismissal, amounting to sh109 million. However, the federation failed to raise the amount to pay the tactician.

The world football governing body has since communicated to FKF over the process, and scheduled a date for evaluation.

"In this regard, we take due note from the content of the above-mentioned correspondence that the Football Kenya Federation allegedly did not pay the amounts due to the coach Adel Amrouche within the granted deadline and that the latter therefore requests that further disciplinary sanctions be imposed on the Football Kenya Federation," read a letter from Fifa to FKF CEO Barry Otieno as quoted by the federation's website.

"In this sense, we kindly inform the parties that, in accordance with point 4. of the decision passed by the Chairman of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee on 23 March 2020, the case will be resubmitted to a member of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee on 18 May 2020 for evaluation in order to decide on harsher sanctions to be imposed on the Football Kenya Federation, which may lead, amongst others, to possible expulsion from Fifa competitions.

Fifa has also urged the FKF to up their efforts and solve the impasse before the set date to avoid harsh sanctions.

"In light of the foregoing, the Football Kenya Federation is invited to provide the secretariat to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee with its position, including proof of payment of any outstanding amounts, by 30 April 2020 at the latest," the statement continued.

"Should the Football Kenya Federation fail to submit a statement within the stipulated deadline, a member of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee will decide on the case using the file in its possession (cf. art. 20 par. 5 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code)."

The government refused to help the FKF pay the fine and whether the former will change their stance is yet to be known.