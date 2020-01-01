Amrouche: FKF to pay an extra Sh 4 million to Fifa for case

The federation will have to cough up more money for failing to pay the tactician compensation for wrongful dismissal in time

Football Federation (FKF) will have to pay a total of Ksh 4 million for the costs incurred by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee in the proceedings involving former coach Adel Amrouche.

The Federation was ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on September 19 last year to pay the Algerian Ksh 109 million as compensation for his wrongful dismissal. FKF had until March 5 to pay the tactician but failed to do so, and the committee announced a 30-day extension.

"We will have to pay extra Ksh 4 million to Fifa Disciplinary Committee; it is the cost of the proceedings," FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed to Goal.

In a letter to the federation and obtained by Goal, Fifa has promised tougher sanctions to Kenya if the debt is not settled in the given timeline.

"The Debtor is granted a final deadline of 30 days as from notification of the present decision in which to settle its debt to the Creditor and to Fifa," read part of the letter.

"If payment is not made to the Creditor and proof of such a payment is not provided to the secretariat to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee by this deadline, the present matter will, upon request of the Creditor, be resubmitted to the Disciplinary Committee to impose harsher sanctions on the Football Kenya Federation.

"These sanctions may lead, amongst others, to an expulsion from Fifa competitions."

A possible disciplinary measure against the FKF is throwing Kenya out of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the same manner Zimbabwe was ejected from the qualification process of the same competition in 2018.

Harambee Stars are in Group E of the qualifiers alongside Mali, , and Rwanda.

Fifa expelled Zimbabwe from the 2018 World Cup qualifiers for a similar offence in March 2015 after their FA failed to pay Brazilian coach Jose Claudinei Georgini ‘Valinhos’ his dues.

Apart from removing Kenya from the World Cup qualifying rounds, Fifa could alternatively divert development funds meant for Kenya to settle Amrouche’s debt and also institute other disciplinary actions on the federation.