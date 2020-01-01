Amrouche: FKF does not have money to pay fine but are working hard – Otieno

The local federation have admitted they are running out of time to pay the former coach as ordered by Fifa

The Football Federation (FKF) has stated they are still working round the clock to make sure they pay coach Adel Amrouche.

The FKF was ordered by the world governing football body, Fifa, to pay the former coach Sh109million for unlawful dismissal.

Fifa gave the FKF until April 24 to pay up the amount or face sanctions, and with time running out, CEO Barry Otieno has revealed they are still engaging those involved to have the matter solved.

“We don’t have money, for now, we are still engaging both government and Fifa to try and find a solution around the payments for Amrouche,” Otieno told Goal on Friday.

“Of course, we know the deadline is fast approaching and we understand coronavirus has complicated this issue because the government is handling the issue as a top priority but we hope when normalcy resumes we will move forward and solve the issue.

“As a federation, we want to finish the case and pay him up, it was not our mistake anyway because it was done by the previous regime but all we have to do now is to stop the blame games and make sure that [Adel] is paid.”

A possible disciplinary measure against the FKF is throwing Kenya out of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, in the same manner as Zimbabwe was ejected from the qualification process of the same competition in 2018.

The Harambee Stars are in Group E of the qualifiers alongside Mali, , and Rwanda.

Fifa expelled Zimbabwe from the 2018 World Cup qualifiers for a similar offence in March 2015 after their FA failed to pay Brazilian coach Jose Claudinei Georgini ‘Valinhos’ his dues.

Apart from removing Kenya from the World Cup qualifying rounds, Fifa could alternatively divert development funds meant for Kenya to settle Amrouche’s debt and also institute other disciplinary actions on the federation.