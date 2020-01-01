Amrouche: Fifa grant FKF more time to pay former Kenya coach

The local federation have been handed a reprieve as the disciplinary committee extended the deadline to pay the Belgian

World football governing body, Fifa, have handed 30 more days to pay former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche.

Fifa have confirmed the latest development in a letter dated March 23, 2020, and signed by the head of the Fifa disciplinary department, Carlos Salvadores.

The committee held a meeting on Monday to evaluate the case after the Algerian-born Belgian coach won a dispute over unlawful dismissal against the FKF, but the federation has since appeared unwilling or unable to make the Sh109 million payment.

"The debtor [FKF] is directed to notify the secretariat to the disciplinary committee federation of every payment made and to provide the relevant proof of payment in the next 30 days,” Nation Sports quoted the Fifa statement.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on September 19 last year directed FKF to pay Amrouche the amount as compensation for his wrongful dismissal.

A possible disciplinary measure against the FKF is throwing Kenya out of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the same manner Zimbabwe was ejected from the qualification process of the same competition in 2018.

The Harambee Stars are in Group E of the qualifiers alongside Mali, , and Rwanda.

Fifa expelled Zimbabwe from the 2018 World Cup qualifiers for a similar offence in March 2015 after their FA failed to pay Brazilian coach Jose Claudinei Georgini ‘Valinhos’ his dues.

Apart from removing Kenya from World Cup qualifying rounds, Fifa could alternatively divert development funds meant for Kenya to settle Amrouche’s debt and also institute other disciplinary actions on the federation.