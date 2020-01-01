Amrouche case, not FKF election matters, will hand Kenya Fifa ban - Aduda

The Gor Mahia official is categorical on what he feels will attract punishment for the country from the world football governing body

will only be banned by Fifa for failure to pay sacked coach Adel Amrouche and not because of the protracted Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections, presidential aspirant Omondi Aduda has said.

The FKF has been in the limelight in recent weeks owing to a battle involving Amrouche, as well as their elections which have been stopped twice by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) had ordered the federation to pay Amrouche Ksh 109 million over wrongful dismissal in 2014, an obligation the FKF is yet to fulfil.

More teams

For Aduda, this is what will result in a Fifa ban for Kenya and not because of the prolonged elections battle.

“Fifa wants a meeting to chart the way forward, nowhere in the letter dictated from Nairobi has insinuated anything near a ban. If the ban comes it will be because they fired Adel [Amrouche] and refused to pay him,” Aduda told Goal.

The FKF was given 30 days to settle with Amrouche or risk being expelled from all Fifa-sanctioned competitions.

“If payment is not made to the creditor and proof of such a payment is not provided to the secretariat to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee by this deadline, the present matter will, upon request of the creditor, be resubmitted to the Disciplinary Committee to impose harsher sanctions on the Football Kenya Federation,” Fifa's letter read.

“These sanctions may lead, amongst others, to expulsion from Fifa competitions.”

To Aduda, theFKF should be more concerned more about the Amrouche case and not the SDT rule on their elections.

“The extended days are ticking away, that should be the concern not crying about a ruling FKF brought upon themselves by going to the SDT,” added the CEO.

“Those making statements should do the correct thing, file an appeal against SDT ruling as those statements will never vacate the ruling which even Fifa can vacate with their letter. They have the 14 days period granted for one dissatisfied with a court ruling to file an appeal which is ending on Tuesday next week.

“If 14 days elapses then you are time-barred from appealing according to the court procedures and the ruling stands.

“Where is the ban coming from? Fifa themselves said 'we are calling for a meeting with the representative of SDT, FKF, Sports Ministry and the relevant stakeholders' to find a way forward.

Article continues below

“Nowhere in the letter does Fifa talk about a ban. Why are people rushing to try and spin blackmail on the government? Why don't we wait for the outcome of the meeting?”

In its March 17 ruling, the DT had asked Fifa to form a normalisation committee to oversee the functions of the federation but the -based body outrightly rejected the proposal.