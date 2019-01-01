Amrouche case: FKF to seek help from government to pay Sh108m fine – Mwendwa

The federation president reveals to Goal they will involve the government in a bid to pay the huge fine imposed by Fifa

The Football Federation (FKF) has revealed they will ask the Kenyan government to help them pay former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche Sh108 million in costs and damages for wrongful dismissal.

On Thursday, the Belgian coach, who was sacked by the then FKF president Sam Nyamweya in 2014 after a disappointing defeat to Lesotho in a 2015 qualifier, won a case he had filed against the federation.

The current Burundi coach had called on Fifa when he was fired and was awarded Sh60million. However, the 51-year-old was not satisfied and moved to lodge an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in Lausanne, asking for more money.

The case was determined on Thursday with the ruling ordering FKF to pay Amrouche before the end of October 2019 or risk being kicked out of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in case of a default.

Speaking to Goal on the ruling, FKF president Nick Mwendwa has now said they don’t have money to pay the coach and they will engage the government to see how they can have the issue sorted out.

“We will liaise with the government to come up with ways of paying the debt because the consequences is Kenya being removed from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers,” Mwendwa told Goal.

Article continues below

“We have been in court for four years trying to bring the cost down but have not managed to. Remember this is part of the debt we inherited when we took over the office and we shall continue to grapple with it in the coming years.

“It was not our fault but a mistake from the past regime. I will also try to ask Fifa to give us more time to discuss the same.”

Amrouche took over as Kenya coach in 2003 and was remembered to have helped the side to win Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.