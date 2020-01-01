Amrouche: Algerian has burned bridges with FKF - Medo

The tactician believes there were better ways of settling the dispute than presenting it to Fifa

Coach Melis Medo believes former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche could have found another way of settling the scores with the Football Federation (FKF) than punishing the whole country.

The Algerian was awarded sh109 million for wrongful dismissal by the current regime. Fifa gave Kenya until April 23 to pay him but it has not been done as the federation stated they do not have the money.

As a result, Kenya might be banned from taking part in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

However, the former Wazito FC coach believes Amrouche could have tried other avenues.

"We are all hired and fired, and I understand that Kenya owes [Amrouche] but you cannot penalize an entire country for bad legal advice given to the president [Nick Mwendwa]," Medo told Goal on Friday.

"It was a trial and error from the federation, inexperience, poor legal staff but unfortunately it has happened."

Medo suggests neither party was willing to tame their ego and as a result, Kenyans will suffer.

"A good coach will step forward, give Kenya a break and work on a payment plan," he added.

"Ego stayed by the side [for both parties] but I believe Amrouche could have applied another method to get his money, get another team and don't burn the bridges.

"I will not blame Mwendwa entirely for this but the people around him and as a result, the house is burning."

Fifa is set to make a decision on the matter next month.