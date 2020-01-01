Amrouche: Because of fans and players, I don’t want Fifa to sanction Kenya

The Algerian-born coach softens his stand, saying he will not advocate for Fifa to sanction Harambee Stars from qualifiers

Adel Amrouche has sensationally claimed he does not want to see miss out of the 2022 Africa World Cup qualifiers.

The former Harambee Stars coach is currently embroiled in a tussle with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) who were ordered by the world governing body Fifa to pay him Sh109million for alleged wrongful dismissal.

While FKF has maintained they don’t have money to pay the coach, who won the case in the arbitration court based in Zurich, the country will thus face a host of sanctions with the main one being banned from taking part in the qualifiers for 2022.

More teams

Goal exclusively reported two weeks ago FKF and Amrouche had reached an agreement with Fifa on how the money he is owed will be settled and thus Kenya will take part in the qualifiers.

Amrouche has now told Goal the reason why he doesn't want to see Kenya banned from the qualifiers, because of the respect he has for Kenyan supporters and also he did not want to kill the dream of Kenyan players from playing in the World Cup final.

“I don’t want to be that person who kills the dreams of our players,” Amrouche told Goal exclusively from Botswana, where he is handling the national team.

“Most of the players in the Kenyan squad are my former players and friends and it will hurt me most if they miss out on playing in the qualifiers just because my case against FKF brings the sanctions from Fifa.

“I also have respect for Kenyan supporters, they are good people, I enjoyed their support when I was the coach back in Kenya, I enjoyed their hospitality and will be offended to see them miss to watch and support their team during the qualifiers.”

Asked on whether he has now forgiven FKF in regards to the fine, Amrouche said: “No, we are still fighting but I would not want Fifa to ban Kenya.

Article continues below

“I am going to make an arrangement with my lawyer and will give you more details on what we have decided in regards to the issue, maybe by next week, I will have a good answer.

“Now there is nothing happening, but I am deeply thinking about the issue, I hope it will be sorted and my players will have the chance to play in the qualifiers.”

Kenya under Francis Kimanzi have been drawn to face , Mali and Rwanda in the qualifiers set to kick-off in October.