Amrouche: All I want from FKF is my money to be paid in full

The Algerian-born coach tells the local federation he will not afford a smile if they don't obey the Fifa ruling and pay him

Adel Amrouche has stated he will only let go of his fight with the Football Federation (FKF) after they pay him in full the money he is demanding for wrongful dismissal.

The Algerian born coach, who was in charge of Harambee Stars between 2013 and 2014, recently won two cases of unlawful dismissal against the FKF.

“These people [FKF] do not give me respect. I have been patient but I cannot wait any longer. All I want to hear right now is that my money has been paid and in full,” Amrouche is quoted by Nation Sports.

“I have suffered. I went for two years without a job after the federation boss fired me without talking to me. I came to Nairobi on three occasions to meet Mwendwa and try to get a solution. He ignored me.

"When we were at [the Court of Arbitration for Sport] in Lausanne, he [Mwendwa] came with three lawyers. He was ready to pay lawyers from Europe millions of shillings but not me.

“I took him aside at the court and asked him to reach an agreement out of court. He refused."

The deadline set by Fifa for the federation to pay Amrouche in full lapsed on Wednesday, the federation defaulting yet again.

On Thursday, the Kenyan government told the local federation to carry their own as far as the Amrouche case is concerned with the Cabinet Secretary for Sports stating they will not help in paying the money being demanded by Amrouche.

"I do not understand it. It is baffling to expect the government to pay for the irresponsible behaviour of a federation seeking to abdicate its role. This has nothing to do with the government. Why can't FKF negotiate with Fifa to agree on a payment plan?" Amina told The Standard.

Amrouche is best remembered for helping the Harambee Stars to win the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Nairobi, and also for masterminding a one-all draw against 's Super Eagles in a 2014 Fifa World Cup qualifier played in Calabar.