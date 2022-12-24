Amrabat should play for one of the top 10 clubs in the world - Morocco coach Regragui

Morocco coach Walid Regragui feels midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is too good to be playing for Serie A side Fiorentina.

Regragui believes Fiorentina are ‘too small’ for Amrabat

Morocco coach wants midfielder at the world’s top clubs

The 47-year-old praised Ziyech for showing Chelsea his true qualities

WHAT HAPPENED? Amrabat was the midfield anchorman for Morocco in their run to a historic World Cup semi-final, earning praise for his assured performances, and his coach believes he deserves to be playing for one of the world’s top clubs.

Regragui also had praise for Amrabat’s midfield partners Selim Amallah and Azzedine Ounahi while lauding Hakim Ziyech for proving that he should be getting more opportunities at Chelsea.

“With all the respect due to Fiorentina, Amrabat should play for one of the top 10 clubs in the world,” Regragui said during an interview with Morocco’s TV Arryadia as quoted by DailyMail.

“Amallah and Ounahi will surely find better clubs and the same is true of Ziyech who proved what he can do. He should be a starter at Chelsea.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Amallah and Ounahi had to contend with some spells on the bench, Amrabat was an ever-present figure in the Atlas Lions’ starting XI in all their seven matches.

The midfielder was the conductor of the Morocco orchestra, linking up defence and attack with his experience and calming presence key to their good defensive record. Amallah, meanwhile, helped to cover whenever Amrabat vacated his position as Ounahi acted as the most advanced midfielder.

Amrabat has been linked with a January transfer to Liverpool while Ounahi is reported to have attracted interest from a number of top teams, among them Barcelona, after Angers president Said Chabane said his phone could not stop ringing due to the player’s impressive World Cup performances.

WHAT’S NEXT? The Morocco players are on a break before they link up with their respective clubs and it will be interesting to see whether anyone of them secures a move in January.