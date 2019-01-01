Aminu Umar ends 833-minute Rizespor goal drought against Konyaspor

The Nigeria international ends six-month wait for a goal with his effort in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Anatolian Eagle

Aminu Umar has ended a run of nine matches without a goal with his strike in Rizespor’s 3-1 win over Konyaspor.

The international was yet to find the net under Ismail Kartal’s tutelage in what is his second full campaign at Yeni Rize Sehir Stadium.

However, in Saturday’s Super Lig encounter against the Anatolian Eagles, he scored in the 12th minute with goalkeeper Serkan Kırıntılı unable to prevent the 24-year-old from ending an 833-minute wait for a goal.

The barren spell dates back to the 3-2 defeat against in May, when Umar scored the second goal.

Just like Umar, 's Joseph Attamah and 's Mohamed Abarhoun saw every minute of action.

Thanks to this win, Rizespor move to ninth on the log with 17 points after 13 outings.

Umar would be hoping to add to his goal tally when the Black Sea Sparrowhawk host Samsunspor in Thursday’s Turkish Cup Fifth Round fixture.