Amina promises to reveal way forward as FKF Caretaker Committee's term expires

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed has revealed the way forward for Kenyan football will be clear on Thursday after consultations with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

For the last six months, the game in Kenya has been under the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee after the former regime headed by Nick Mwendwa was disbanded on November 11 2021 for alleged graft.

The Caretaker Committee, under its chairman Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera, handed the Sports CS their recommendations on Tuesday after their term ended.

What are the recommendations?

The interim body made some suggestions to the Ministry of Sports that they wished should be adopted for the smooth running of the game.

"That the FKF Constitution be amended to comply with the Constitution of Kenya and the Sports Act. The Committee has developed a Draft Constitution annexed to this report which we recommend be shared with FIFA and subject to its concurrence, be subjected to a validation process by members of FKF and adopted by the General Assembly as the amended Constitution of FKF.

"That following the adoption and enactment of the FKF Constitution, Elections of the FKF officials will be conducted in compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act, and the new FKF Constitution.

"That the FKF hands over the running of the leagues to a Limited Company for the efficient and effective running of the leagues.

"That the Sports Registrar and FKF work in harmony to ensure that clubs and branches comply with the provisions of Section 46 of the Sports Act and the FIFA club licensing rules on registration. The committee noted that the current branches of the federation are not compliant with the Sports Act whereas the County Football Associations are compliant with the Sports Act but are not members of the Federation. There is need to harmonize this by the Sports Registrar working with the Federation to ensure that only one body per county is running the football and that the said body is recognized by the federation and is compliant with the Sports Act."

Another recommendation was a challenge to the government to ensure sports facilities meet international standards as stipulated by Caf and Fifa among others.

What did Amina say?

The CS stated the way forward will be communicated soon, "We will have a meeting with the President and football stakeholders. Then by Thursday, we shall provide a clear road map.

"We love [football] so much that we cannot let it continue as it is. A new era must be ushered in, an era of patriotism.

"Seeing your team compete at the [top-tier] level is an act of patriotism and we cannot sit back and watch things go downhill."