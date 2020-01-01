Amina Mohamed handled FKF election matter with dignity - Hussein Terry

The former Harambee Stars official has praised the minister for keeping her distance on the poll issues surrounding the local federation

Former Harambee Stars team manager Hussein Terry has hailed how the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has handled the Football Federation (FKF) elections debacle despite "Fifa's disrespect".

The FKF has been unable to hold its mandatory elections after two attempts were quashed by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

The SDT, in its March 17 ruling, asked Fifa to form a normalisation committee to perform the FKF's task, but the world-governing body responded by dismissing such suggestions.

More teams

In all these, the Sports Ministry was not involved, neither have they responded to Fifa's request of holding a meeting together with stakeholders to solve the crisis.

Terry feels the move by Mohamed of not meddling on the election matters should be lauded.

“She has respected Fifa statutes while also staying clear of the Sports Disputes Tribunal and what does she get in return? A disrespectful letter from Fifa. She doesn’t deserve that,” Terry told Standard Sports.

“To be honest, Mohamed has handled the FKF situation in a dignified manner.

"Reason dictates there should also be reciprocity from Fifa because the Kenyan parliament created an independent Sports Tribunal to handle Kenya’s perennial administrative and governance with an avenue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Terry also said those who amended the contested FKF electoral code should be punished.

It is the code which has been contentious throughout the process as aspirants rushed to the SDT to challenge, arguing it favoured the incumbent Nick Mwendwa.

“These are weighty issues which I believe Fifa has to look into and punish those who fiddled with election rules. I don’t see any justification for a Fifa ban if stakeholders are asking for answers to genuine concerns,” concluded Terry.

Meanwhile, former FKF chairman Mohamed Hatimy has asked Fifa to respect its statutes and the decisions passed by the SDT.

“Fifa ordered the FKF to hold the election before the end of March and this has not happened," Hatimy told Standard Sports.

“Fifa’s Article 19 of its statutes on Independence of Member Associations states that any bodies not elected or appointed in compliance with the statutes even in interim basis shall not be recognised by Fifa.

“Any decisions passed by FKF today cannot be recognised and Fifa erred by dismissing the ruling of Sports Tribunal. Fifa must respect its Article 3 by upholding and defending its statutes.

"This old style of leadership is unacceptable.”

Article continues below

Fifa promised to hold a meeting between them, the Ministry of Sports, FKF and other stakeholders on April 6 or on such a date it would be conducive to do so.