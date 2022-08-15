Amina extends Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee's term by two months

The body was formed to run football in the country after the former office led by Nick Mwendwa was disbanded

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed has confirmed the extension of the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee for two months.

The initial term had expired and with no elected office to serve football in the country, the CS had no option but to continue with the current body.

Retired Lieutenant General Maurice Oyugi, who was appointed to steer the body in June; replacing retired Judge Aaron Ringera, has retained his position in the committee.

What did Amina say?

The CS has maintained the 11-member team in the committee as confirmed in the Gazette notice dated August 15.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 54 (1) of the Sports Act, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage appoints the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee comprising the following persons: Maurice Oyugi – Chairperson, Mwangi Muthee – Vice Chairperson, Ali Amour, Bobby Ogolla, Neddy Atieno, Ceasar Handa, Hassan Haji, J. J. Masiga (Dr.), Michael Muchemi, Rachael Kamweru, Anthony Isayi," read the notice obtained by GOAL.

"Secretariat of the Transition Committee: Lindah Oguttu – Head of the Secretariat, Lorine Nerea – Secretary, Edward Rombo – Joint Secretary, Robin Toskin, Rashid Shedu, Maxwell Wasike, and Alan Asalika."

The committee will now be responsible for ensuring the 2022/23 season kicks off smoothly as Kenyans wait for the new office.

Currently, Kenya is suspended by Fifa who argued there was government interference in the running of the sport in the country.

The former regime under Nick Mwendwa was kicked out of the office in November 2021 owing to allegations.

Recently, FKF Premier League side Wazito FC threatened to withdraw from the 2022/23 season.

They cited numerous questions facing the interim committee that runs football in the country, and stated they will only participate in the competition if those issues are cleared.

"We can confirm that we will not be taking part in next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League until the confusion surrounding football in the country is resolved," a statement by the club seen by GOAL read.

"The push and pull in the game has made it difficult for investors to pump money into the game, and it is our hope that the issue is resolved as soon as possible. "The club will not make any further comments on the subject."

The new season is scheduled to start on September 10.