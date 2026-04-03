Amidst the crowd’s chants… a refereeing expert settles the debate over the validity of Diaby’s sending-off

Amidst a tense atmosphere filled with the fans’ chants, a refereeing expert stepped in to analyse the footage of French winger Moussa Diaby’s sending-off during the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hazm match, putting an end to the controversy surrounding the decision.

The expert provided a detailed explanation of the moment of contact with the Al-Hazm player, clarifying the reasons behind the referee’s decision to issue a red card and the extent to which the decision complied with the rules adopted by FIFA, in an attempt to calm the atmosphere and explain the facts to fans and followers.

In the 34th minute of the first half, Diaby was sent off after fouling an Al-Hazm player, with the French winger striking his opponent below the stomach. Read the details

As Diaby left the pitch, the Al-Ittihad stands erupted with shouts and whistles of disapproval, directed at both the player’s behaviour and the referee’s decision.

Commenting on the matter, Egyptian refereeing expert Mohamed Kamal “Risha” told the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah: “The referee’s decision to send off Moussa Diaby was correct, as he deliberately kicked the Al-Hazm player in a dangerous manner, which warrants a red card.”

This is the third time Diaby has been sent off while playing for Al-Ittihad; he previously received his first red card against Al-Nassr last season, before being sent off against Al-Riyadh this season and then against Al-Hazm.



