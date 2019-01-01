American coach Medo doesn't want to promise Mount Kenya United stay

MKU have already been relegated from the Kenyan Premier League and will play in the lower tier next season

Mount United head coach Melis Medo has once again cast doubt over his future at the club.

The team will play in the National Super League (NSL) next season.

“I do not want to promise anything; whether I will be with this team or not is another story. My main focus is to try and at least help the team finish the season on a high. The situation within the club is really complicated and I feel pity for the players,” Medo told Goal in an interview.

“Right now we are not training and I cannot even guarantee whether the players will turn out for our next game, but if they do I will be there to guide them.”

Medo says have talented players and it is a shame they have been relegated to the lower tier.

“We play attractive football in the , this is a team that could have stayed in the league but off pitch matters affected it.”

The next assignment for the team will be against AFC on Thursday.