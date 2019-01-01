American coach Medo doesn't want to promise Mount Kenya United stay
Mount Kenya United head coach Melis Medo has once again cast doubt over his future at the club.
The team will play in the National Super League (NSL) next season.
“I do not want to promise anything; whether I will be with this team or not is another story. My main focus is to try and at least help the team finish the season on a high. The situation within the club is really complicated and I feel pity for the players,” Medo told Goal in an interview.
“Right now we are not training and I cannot even guarantee whether the players will turn out for our next game, but if they do I will be there to guide them.”
Medo says Mount Kenya United have talented players and it is a shame they have been relegated to the lower tier.
“We play attractive football in the KPL, this is a team that could have stayed in the league but off pitch matters affected it.”
The next assignment for the team will be against AFC Leopards on Thursday.