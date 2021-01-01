Ameobi: Nottingham Forest run underlines the character of our squad

The Nigerian forward helped Chris Hughton’s men secure their third consecutive league victory at City Ground

Sammy Ameobi has expressed his delight after extended their Championship unbeaten run against on Saturday.

The 28-year-old winger ended his goal drought against the Den, scoring twice to inspire the Reds to a 3-1 victory at City Ground.

The win helped Forest extend their unbeaten streak to seven games, having last suffered defeat against in December.

The Nigerian forward is impressed with the form of his side and hopes they can continue with these performances this season.

“It was a good win and keeps our momentum going for the team. Everyone works so hard so a strong game everybody and we’re really happy so hopefully, we can continue,” Ameobi told the club website.

“It has been difficult when you aren’t picking up points but we’ve really bounced back and shown the character of the squad.

“We’ve learned to work and obviously things in training are working out because it’s working on the pitch so hopefully that can continue.

“It was a real battle out there. We know what Millwall are all about; a strong-working team, very aggressive so we have to match that first and foremost.

“We can see that and once we did that our quality shone through. We got on the ball and started playing and that’s what we want to do. Not just play long balls, play football and I think we saw the best of it.”

Ameobi, who played from the right-wing against Millwall, is impressed with his contribution in the encounter and revealed how his fine combination with his teammates led to his goals.

“I really enjoy playing on the right. I like to shoot and most of the time it doesn’t come off but when it does it’s sweet so really happy with the contribution today from the team,” he continued.

“It was a great counter-attack from Brice [Samba] and it was a strong gallop up the pitch. A perfect lay-off from Alex Mighten so credit to everybody but really happy with the goal.”

Ameobi has now scored three goals in 25 appearances across all competitions this season for Nottingham Forest.

The forward will hope to continue his eye-catching display when the Reds take on in their next league game on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest are currently 19th on the Championship table after gathering 25 points from 24 games.