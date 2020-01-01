Ambundo: Yanga SC enter race to sign former Gor Mahia forward

The Jangwani Street-based giants have opened talks to sign the former K’Ogalo player ahead of the new season

Young Africans have entered the race to sign ex- forward Dickson Ambundo.

Ambundo is among the two players who have been released by the Kenyan Premier League champions ahead of the new season.

The Tanzanian attacker has now emerged as a top transfer target for Yanga, who are keen to strengthen their squad after missing out on silverware and finishing second on the 20-team league table.

“Yanga have entered the race to sign [Ambundo] and I can tell you they have already held talks and the deal could be confirmed anytime this coming week,” a source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“Ambundo was among the players fired coach Luc Eymael had requested the club to sign and the club have said they will go ahead and get his services even without Eymael because they believe he is a good player who can add value to the team.”

Before signing for Gor Mahia, Ambundo also featured for Alliance FC in the Tanzanian league. However, he did not make his mark at K’Ogalo as he struggled to nail down a starting role.

In a recent interview, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack told Goal that Ambundo was allowed to leave by mutual consent.

“Ambundo is a good player but both parties reached an agreement not to renew his contract, I was keen to have him stay but it could not be the case, as the player had already kept his mind elsewhere,” Polack told Goal.

On Saturday, Yanga confirmed their first signing after beating rivals Simba SC to the services of defender Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union.

Mwamnyeto has been one of the outstanding defenders in the top flight and his prowess rightfully attracted interest from local giants, including Azam FC.

He'd played a pivotal role in Coastal Union’s season, which saw them just concede 30 goals; a fifth-best record, which was only bettered by Simba, Yanga, Azam, and Biashara United.

Having put pen to paper on a two-year deal, he will now set about proving that he proves to be the successor to his international teammate Kevin Yondani.

The 35-year-old has been a regular figure at the centre of defence alongside Lamine Moro, and the addition of Mwamnyeto is a sign that Yanga are now preparing for life without him.