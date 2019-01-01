Rachier open to keeping or selling Gor Mahia's Kahata

Kahata is among the key players who are most likely to leave the Kenyan champions

have maintained that they will not force midfielder Francis Kahata to stay at the club.

The former Thika United star is among the players whose contracts are running down at the newly crowned Kenyan champions. He has already been linked with a move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

However, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has insisted that they will only negotiate with the player if he is ready to extend his stay.

“Kahata is a good player, but we will do what benefits both parties,” Rachier told Goal in an interview on Monday.

“If he wants to stay, we will negotiate and give him a better offer, but if he wants to leave, then we will not force him to stay.”

Earlier, on Monday, Simba SC coach Patrick Aussem revealed that the club was keen to sign Kahata.

“I admire the player (Kahata) very much and I have been following him for a very long time now. I have watched some of his video clips while turning out for Gor Mahia in the local league and the Caf competitions and he is a complete player, who can help Simba do well next season.

“We need a player of Kahata’s calibre and I am very sure that we will sign him before we start our preparations for next season.”

Gor Mahia have already lost lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge to Petro Atletico of Angola in a deal valued at Sh15 million.

Other players likely to leave K’Ogalo are captain Harun Shakava and defender Phimeon Otieno.