Ambrose Rachier: Gor Mahia will investigate and kick-out ‘troublesome’ players

K'Ogalo boss promises that action will be taken against senior players, who allegedly planned the strike before a crucial Caf tie

chairman Ambrose Rachier has promised to take action against players alleged to have staged a go-slow ahead of their vital match against Renaissance Sportive Berkane.

K'Ogalo players skipped training sessions, a day before their Caf Confederation quarter-final first leg clash against the visiting North African side and demanded accrued salaries and allowances to be paid.

Rachier says he has gathered the information that some players conspired to stage the go-slow before the match they lost 2-0 at home. He added that there will be full investigations and the players found to have been involved, will be punished accordingly.

“We paid the players on April 7 well before the first leg but some just failed to arrive at a good time before the match against RS Berkane at home," Rachier told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Some arrived on motorbikes just three hours before the match and that is not good in preparation for such a crucial tie. That is one of the reasons we really failed to win at home for sure.

“Some players even did not show up completely claiming that they were still owed by the club as little as Sh4, 200 in allowances just a day after receiving their full March salaries.

“Yes, there was some go-slow and we will put everything under investigations and should anyone be found culpable for organizing such, for sure action will be taken.”

The chairman did not reveal the exact number of players who will be subjected to grilling sessions before the investigative committee, but admitted that indeed there was a strike from key players.

Some reports have emerged that five or six players could face the exit door in June for allegedly organizing the strike.

“For now, I cannot reveal the number of players seen as culpable because everything has to be arrived at after full investigation before a committee," he added.

“As the chairman, I cannot give a unanimous judgment because that is no right. Let me promise that we will take tough actions against such players at the end of it.”

Gor Mahia was bundled out of the competition after losing the return leg 5-1 to bow out on a 7-1 aggregate score.

The Kenyan champions will now face Kakamega in a rescheduled Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Friday.