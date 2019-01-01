Ambrose Rachier confirms Gor Mahia-Tuzo sponsorship talks underway

Should the deal go through, it will be the second time Tuzo will be the official shirt sponsor for K'Ogalo

chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed that they are negotiating with Tuzo over a potential sponsorship deal.

Rachier revealed the development concerning the talks with the club's former sponsor in an interview with Goal.

"We are still on the negotiating table with Tuzo but we have not agreed on any aspect so far. I cannot specifically give details on what we have agreed on and what we have not because the talks are still ongoing," Rachier said.

The milk processing firm was Gor Mahia's shirt sponsor from 2011 to 2013 in a deal which was thought to be worth around Shs38 million. The deal was extended for one more year for another Shs29 million.

The current official shirt sponsor for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions is the betting firm SportPesa.

Meanwhile, the outgoing chairman also confirmed that Gor Mahia approached the Turkish Embassy to seek help in building a new stadium.

"We visited them in the company of our head coach and requested that they help in building a home stadium for us. That was just a request we made to them and there is no official response from them so far," Rachier added.

Hassan Oktay, a coach of Turkish-Cypriot origin, took the reigns of the club at the start of the season and has led the Nairobi side to a 18th KPL title.

Gor Mahia will conclude the domestic campaign against on Wednesday, a side they last beat in a league clash in October 2016.