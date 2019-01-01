Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier blames some ‘mischievous’ players for recent troubles

The team faced various difficulties as they headed to Morocco to play the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final

chairman Ambrose Rachier has blamed a few 'troublemakers' in the team for the troubles the Kenyan champions faced during their journey to for a Caf Confederation Cup game.

Speaking to Nairobi News while attending the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup match between Gor Mahia and Renaissance Sportive Berkane, Rachier revealed his displeasure with some players, especially after images of some of them sleeping on the floor at the airport were leaked.

The chairman referred to some of the players as "stupid" and "mischievous" and also promised to handle the situation after the conclusion of the match.

“Everyone who has traveled here has endured layovers ranging from six to 10 hours. There is nothing we could do. I was caught up at the airport in Casablanca for eight hours," Rachier was quoted as saying.

"There are a few players posting stupid photos on WhatsApp, probably to destabilize the team. We will handle the situation after the match."

Gor Mahia lost the match 5-1 and the tie 7-1 on aggregate. They will now return home and focus on their Premier League ( ) title defense as that remains the only crown they can win at the end of this season.

They were tossed out of the FKF by at Mbaraki on post-match penalties before they traveled to Morocco. Their next domestic opponent is Kakamega , who will host them at Bukhungu on April 18.

Although they have played four fewer games, they are joint top of the KPL table with in the 18-team table with 44 points.