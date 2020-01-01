Ambitious Juma, Ochieng react after completing Gor Mahia moves

The two were brought on board as K’Ogalo bolster the squad ahead of Caf Champions League assignments

Andrew Juma and Sydney Ochieng have revealed high hopes after signing for .

The two players were confirmed as new players for K’Ogalo on Sunday, taking the number of new players to five. Juma, signed from and put pen to paper on a three-year contract while Ochieng agreed a four-year deal.

Ochieng was acquired from and has previously played for both and Palos FC.

“I don’t know where to begin to appreciate Mathare United FC management and all the players for the role they have played in my career,” Juma wrote on his Facebook page after completing the move.

“This has been my home for the last four seasons, and it is with overwhelming emotion that I move to take upon a new challenge that I have always envisaged since I believe this is the right time.

“I will forever be grateful to have been a Slum Boy, the road we have travelled together made me stronger as a professional football player and I would not revise a word in my story or my past if it led me back to your door.”

, as Juma is widely known, revealed that the Gor Mahia move was not one to be turned down at all.

“Gor Mahia are a big team and no player can hesitate if that chance comes his way,” the centre-back was quoted by the club’s portal.

“The fans are just something else and l know it will be a good experience and a different playing environment because I have to give 120% which to any player is a good challenge.

“I am focused and my ambition is to achieve the best with the team and that will help me too to achieve my personal goals as a player. I am happy to join the club and I am ready and looking forward to the big challenge.”

On his part, Ochieng said he is determined to win the title and do well in the continental front.

“I am happy to join Gor Mahia,” Ochieng told the club’s portal.

“It’s a big challenge because this is a club that has been performing well and a big club in the country, so l have to work extra hard to help the team stay up there and deliver in Caf competition.

“I feel no pressure at all, I know most of the players in the team because we have played together previously. I believe they will guide me.

“My ambitions are to lift the local league title, do well in Caf matches as well as earn a call up to the national team.”

Levis Opiyo, John Macharia, and Tito Okello are the other newcomers.