Ambitious Aussems 'not at AFC Leopards to finish fifth or sixth'

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has stated he is not in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League to play for the midtable positions and wants to compete with the best teams.

Last season, Leopards finished fourth and the Belgian has stressed his ambition is to win the trophy and help the 1998 Premier League champions regain their glorious past.

New philosophy

"I am not here to play for the fifth or the sixth position, I am here to win a trophy. I came six months ago with a new philosophy and the players are now focusing on and following it," Aussems told Madgoat TV.

"Even if I was going to get some opportunities, I would not have taken them, and that is why I am here. I am not a young coach and that means I am not looking for money and my ambition is to help this team renew their past and help them, become the biggest club in Kenya again."

The former Simba SC coach left before the end of the previous season and did not arrive early enough to oversee pre-season training. His absence led to speculation he had ditched the local giants, but he has refuted the rumours.

"I was surprised that many people thought that I was going to stay there [Belgium]. I renewed my contract two months ago and said I am going to stay with AFC Leopards and so, I am a man of my words," the tactician explained.

Fifa sanctioned AFC Leopards from signing players due to debt owed to former coach Andre Casa Mbungo and three former players, and Aussems hopes the club will work hard to ensure the sanction is lifted in order to give him a chance to build a strong side.

"I repeat I had the best welcome last month as the club did all that they could and we have also had a good conversation regarding the future and so I hope this Fifa case will be solved as soon as possible," he added.

"If we are allowed to recruit, I think we will have a very competitive team.

"Last season, we were fourth and played a [Shield Cup] final at the time we struggled with big problems. So, I think the potential is there although I was not expecting to lose 16 or 17 players.

"However, the young players are in the mood, they want to learn and I think we can do a good job with them.

"If we can surround them with experienced players, I am sure we will have a good season."

Ingwe began the 2021/22 season with a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Tusker last month.