Ambani was at hand 'to help Gor Mahia' avoid kitting shame

The Kenyan giants had to don the national team colours as they jetted out for a continental competition in Rwanda

Former AFC midfielder Boniface Ambani has claimed he was willing to help kit for their Caf trip against APR of Rwanda.

Gor Mahia had to travel kitted in national team jerseys for the Saturday clash against the Rwandan champions and Ambani, who featured against K’Ogalo in the famous Mashemeji Derby, has said he was willing to extend a helping hand to his former rivals.

The retired Harambee Star owns a sports merchandise shop in Nairobi.

“My in-laws, I have never had a dark heart since. You would have come to me instead of going for the Harambee Stars track-suits,” Ambani said in a Facebook post.

“I would have lent you some suits then start charging you slowly. You are our in-laws but next time knock at Bochend Sports.”

A source privy to the issue revealed to Goal why they had to seek help from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over the kitting matter.

“A player called the federation asking for help, the officials wanted them to travel in jeans but as a federation, we agreed to assist them [Gor Mahia],” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“We have given them the green tracksuit of the senior national team Harambee Stars, and that is what they wore going to Rwanda.

“It is a big shame that a big club like Gor Mahia cannot afford a tracksuit for a playing unit and technical bench of 30 people, I don’t know what is happening at the club, but they have received the help they wanted.”

The kitting problem is one of the major issues the Kenyan giants have faced before the APR tie. Head coach Roberto ‘Robertinho’ Oliveira was banned for lack of qualification and his place was filled by Posta head coach Sammy Omollo on a temporary basis.

Travelling players: Boniface Oluoch, Gad Mathews, Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma, Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso, John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Tito Okello.

Technical Bench: Roberto Oliveira – Coach, Samuel Omollo – Coach, Patrick Odhiambo – Assistant Coach, Jolawi Obondo – Team Manager, Willis Ochieng’- Goalkeeper’s coach, Fredrick Otieno – Team Doctor, Victor Otieno – Logistics.

Official: Dolfina Odhiambo.