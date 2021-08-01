Ambani to AFC Leopards & Gor Mahia: Make Mwendwa dance to your tune

The two teams refused to honour their Saturday league assignment in protest to their unpaid dues

Ex-AFC Leopards attacker Boniface Ambani has challenged Ingwe and their rivals Gor Mahia to consider reviewing their structures to avoid being taken for granted by the Football Kenya Federation.

On Saturday, the two biggest clubs in Kenya refused to honour their league assignment, stating the Federation has to pay their grants as well as the FKF Shield Cup winnings amounting to Ksh 3 million.

However, the former Harambee Stars striker believes none of this would have happened if the two teams had "well-oiled structures".

You don't want to be told the truth

"AFC Leopards and [my in-laws] Gor Mahia I know you don't like to be told the truth," Ambani posted on his official social media account.

"But let me tell you something that you've been missing all along. With well-oiled structures, I am 100% sure, these little monies you guys are chasing from the federation will never bother you. The powers you will have will make that president [Nick Mwendwa] be dancing to your tune.

"Yanga SC and Simba SC might not be having the best structures but no [FA] president will dictate to them [on what to do]. My little advice, it's high time you guys go back to the drawing board, see where you've gone wrong all these years, do the necessary, and that president [Mwendwa] will never hold you at ransom."

Players have no voice

The former Kenya international further stated the players are suffering but they cannot air their grievances, and urged the clubs to ensure they have sustainable measures that will ensure supporters are attached to the teams.

"The players in our clubs are suffering. They have no voice due to club rules that they have to uphold, but in real essence, they are suffering," Ambani continued.

"The cash you guys are fighting over, yes, it is your right, but the two clubs can do better than this. Sustainable measures; measures that will help even a standard four dropout with brains carry on with the club generations after generations."

It is yet to be known if action will be taken against the two teams after deliberately skipping Saturday's league match.