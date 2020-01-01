Ambani re-appointed Wazito FC coach, Babu to deputise

The 2018/19 National Super League champions have been without a coach after the exit of Stewart Hall

Fred Ambani has been re-appointed as Wazito FC head coach with Babu Salim coming in as his assistant.

The position fell vacant after former head coach Stewart Hall left, leaving his then assistant Ambani in charge of the proceedings.

The former striker had just returned to the club as the Briton's assistant coach after he had initially been sacked alongside Stanley Okumbi, who was the technical director.

"I want to thank the club management for believing in me once again," soft-speaking Ambani said as quoted by the club's official website.

"Wazito is a team that is so dear to me and I am looking forward to getting started. My target is to work with everyone at the club to ensure that the team is successful."

Ambani has also lauded Hall for contributing to his growth in the little time they worked together.

"Stewart Hall is the best coach I have ever worked under or with, he took me in well and our working relationship was a very good one, you do not come across such coaches every day," the youthful tactician added.

"I want to thank him for everything that he taught me and I wish him the very best wherever he goes because he is a good coach and he will land another job soon."

On his part, Babu is joining the team from , the team he helped to stabilize in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

In the annulled 2019/2020 Kenyan domestic season, he won the KPL Coach of the Month Award twice.

"Joining Wazito is a great opportunity because I am joining a team with big ambitions and I want to be successful here," Babu told the club's website.

"My role is that of an assistant coach and my duty is to help the head coach, that is what I will stick to.

"Fred [Ambani] has been my friend for many years, we played together and even as coaches we have been exchanging notes frequently, when he asked me to join him it was an easy decision to make. I believe together we will move this team forward."