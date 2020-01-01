Ambani pleads with government to open sporting activities in Kenya

The former Harambee Stars player says the time has come for the government to open sporting activities in the country

Kenyan legend Boniface Ambani has urged the government to lift the ban on sporting activities.

Like many countries across the world, sporting activities in the East African nation were halted in mid-March after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenyan government then went ahead to place stringent measures as far as sports and social gatherings are concerned with the current ban still on until September 6.

More teams

Ambani, who featured for AFC , and Harambee Stars, believes the wait to resume sports in the country should end because people have lost patience.

“It’s high time the government, through the sports docket, makes a decision in opening up the sports industry,” Ambani told Goal on Thursday.

“All over the world sports are on, why not ? How special are we from other nations? Let them open it up. People have just lost patience. Do they know football is being played all over the country in the suburbs on a daily basis?”

Ambani continued: “Morning to evening. What’s the difference between allowing our clubs in resuming their duties? Interestingly 75% of premier league players are involved in these matches. They are tired of sitting at home and doing nothing.

“More than four months out of action is crazy for any sportsman. The coaches need to prepare their teams. It's high time they should just call off the ban on sporting activities. As Kenyans, we shall continue praying for each other.”

In an earlier interview, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Barry Otieno revealed to Goal they have tentatively set October as the month to start the new season for the 2020-21 campaign.

“We are working with October,” Otieno told Goal when asked on the future of the leagues in the country. “But I cannot give dates for now.”

Article continues below

Asked to clarify why they want the new season to kick-off in October, Otieno said: “Realistically we think around this time, the situation of Covid-19 in the country will have improved.

“We also think by October, the government will have relaxed some tough rules on social gatherings and sporting activities and we also want to give the team September as their pre-season time, we cannot kick-off the season straight away, the teams must train for at least a month before we kick-off.”

Already FKF has opened the transfer window which started on August 10 and will run for 12 weeks until November 2.