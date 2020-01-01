Ambani: I warned Yanga SC against signing Yikpe from Gor Mahia

The former Harambee Stars striker reveals how he warned the club officials not to sign the Ivorian player from K’Ogalo

Boniface Ambani has openly claimed he warned Young Africans (Yanga SC) not to go for the services of striker Gnamien Yikpe from .

The Ivorian striker left the Kenyan champions for the Jangwani Street-based giants after signing a two-year contract in 2018 but has been criticised by Yanga fans for his poor displays in the Mainland Premier League.

The most recent incident came after Yanga’s 0-0 draw against Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, where club fans descended to the team’s dressing room after the match demanding for the release of the player and even went further to question the officials behind the transfer.

Ambani, who played for Yanga for two seasons and scored over 40 goals, has now revealed how he pleaded with the club officials not to sign the striker, who has only managed to score one goal since arriving at the club.

“Yes…I did, I warned them not to sign the striker and now everyone is crying foul,” Ambani told Goal on Wednesday. “They [especially fans] want to know who was behind [the Yikpe] signing and I had warned them about his signing.

“I watched him at Gor Mahia. I am a striker and I know the calibre of strikers Yanga likes. I knew he won't fit the bill. I have watched him on several occasions, his runs are poor, his first touch poor, always running off target and his finishing not clinical.”

After Yanga’s humiliating defeat in the against Simba SC, which ended their hopes of winning silverware this season, Ambani has now advised the club to cut down their squad to 25 players and break the bank for serious signings.

“This season is now gone and Yanga should now start focusing for the new season, they should look for quality players, maybe they should sign two central defenders, two strong and powerful defensive midfielders, one serious attacking midfielder and two complete, established strikers,” Ambani continued.

“The management should also move to streamline the squad, they should cut it to 25 players and must spend a huge amount of money to sign serious players, also they should involve former players in transfer signings and must not allow unscrupulous agents to bring players into the club.”

Yanga are currently fighting to finish second on the Mainland Premier League table since Simba have already been crowned the champions for the current campaign.