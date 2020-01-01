Ambani: I knew Yikpe will struggle to make an impact at Yanga SC

The former forward states the Ivorian is not the type of player to prevail at Wananchi

Yanga SC legend Boniface Ambani has revealed he doubted the effectiveness of striker Gnamien Yikpe.

The Ivorian joined Wananchi from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side at the beginning of the year but his performance has not been satisfactory. The former international has now explained why he believed it will not be easy for Yikpe at the club.

"[Yikpe] is not a bad player, but after learning his age and position he was to play at Yanga, I knew he was going to have a rough ride since I understand the team better," Ambani is quoted by Daily News.

More teams

"I think the move was facilitated by some agents who are just after making money and do not take time to analyse the performance of the player before signing him.

"Yanga is the team I played for and in that context, I understand a type of player who can do a recommendable job there."

The former striker has also downplayed chances of the 27-time league champions winning the same this season.

Article continues below

"Looking at the Vodacom Premier League table, Simba are on 31 points, Azam at 54 while Yanga are third with 51 points. A 20-point gap is not that easy to beat and the most important thing right now is to fight for second position.

"To dislodge Azam from the second position is possible for Yanga, but the issue of winning the championship, I think Simba have a massive advantage."

Ambani retired from top-flight football in 2010.