Ambani: Former striker feels sorry for Gor Mahia players after coronation

The former Harambee Stars forward insists there was no rush in annulling the top tier amidst the Covid-19 outbreak

Former international Boniface Ambani believes players have been denied the opportunity to celebrate becoming champions again after a boardroom decision to award them the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) made the announcement of crowning K'Ogalo as champions and annulling the top tier at the end of last month, a move the league management has protested, stating the federation had no legal mandate to do such.

The KPL has communicated the same to Confederation of African Football (Caf).

More teams

"Gor Mahia players deep down their souls, I am sure, wanted to fight for it to the end," Ambani posted on his Facebook account.

"No player wants points or titles on a silver platter... The decision has denied Gor Mahia players that moment on that pitch, the moment you have won the title, your family is there, your friends, your teammates, you are taking selfies with that trophy and pictures... Cameramen are chasing for your clip, news reporters wanting to know your feeling after winning a title.

"The moment has been slashed and buried by a boardroom decision."

The 37-year-old believes the fans would have enjoyed it more celebrating the achievement on the pitch with the players.

"I am 100% sure there are a million fans out there who wanted to see there team winning the title on the pitch," Ambani continued.

"Titles are celebrated on the pitch with players and friends. The joy of lifting that trophy and taking pictures with it. The joy of dashing to that pitch and having light moments with your favourite players. At times it is the closest you can come to them and it is what they were looking for."

Western-based side Kakamega had put up a brave and consistent fight, and managed 47 points from 22 matches, seven behind the league leaders who had played one more game.



, meanwhile, is a further point behind while also having a game in hand over the leaders.

Ambani believes it could have been a tense finale among the top three but fans have been denied the opportunity.

"Kakamega Homeboyz... had a feeling this might be the chance of winning the title and pushing to the end," he continued.

"Being submerged in between perennial champions Gor Mahia and Tusker being counted as title contenders was a thing those players from Western Kenya were relishing to push to the end.



"The pressure from the Brewers to K'Ogalo is something the soccer fans have been denied as well."

The FKF decision meant Sugar have been denied an opportunity to fight for their place in the top tier beyond this season.

"Chemeli FC had just woken up from slumberland," Ambani added.

"The players had a belief they can move from [relegation zone]. They were willing to fight and get the club off the drop zone.

"Football is won on the pitch and not in boardroom or bedroom decisions. Soccer is an emotional thing. Soccer is a religion. A religion that pulls all other religions together.

"Chest thumping from our soccer leaders across the nation will never take us anywhere.

"They will continue fueling issues. You don't make enemies in football. It is only Kenya that has declared a champion. No, any other nation has done so. Why the rush?

"Whether we like it or not, Covid-19 is here, we have to wait. Caf, Fifa will wait; where will they play football from? How will they travel?

Article continues below

"Who will allow other nations to come to Kenya if the pandemic continues? It is good to think before making decisions."