Ambani details what AFC Leopards must do to end FKF Premier League struggles

Retired striker Boniface Ambani has detailed how Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards can end their poor run and general struggles.

In eight games, AFC Leopards have only registered two wins in the ongoing league season where they have been defeated on five occasions and drew in the remaining games.

Tough Times

Although Ambani feels a number of external factors have contributed to the current poor run, he feels the management has also played a role.

"Tough times at the den," Ambani wrote on his Facebook page.

"Losing the entire team, and being slapped with a Fifa ban for signing players at the end of the season, has brought lots of pain to fans, at the club. Until we get the right modules, right structures at our clubs, we shall continue to struggle as a nation in football.

"Hope the boys can pull their selves from that position. Our clubs should be self-sustainable. Sacrifices are always needed to put structures in place.

"Starting from the management to the fans to the players themselves.

But first, it's the management, and fans who should work hand in hand. The rest will fall

in place."

Before the season began, Ingwe were denied permission to sign new players by Fifa as they owed former coach Casa Mbungo and ex-players Vincent Habamahoro, Tresor Ndikumana, and Soter Kayumba their dues.

They had to fundraise in order to get money and settle the outstanding debts and were later allowed to sign players.

AFC Leopards were also hit hard after 17 players, including Benjamin Ochan, Austine Odhiambo, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Isaac Kipyegon, Elvis Rupia and Jeff Oyemba - who were regular first-team members - left.

Recently, head coach Patrick Aussems discussed how the players have not performed well.

"No salaries, no allowances, daily issues... which prevent the group from working properly," the former Simba SC coach, who has been linked with an exit, said.

"Carelessness of some people? Lack of professionalism? Hopefully, this situation will be fixed as quickly as possible."

However, the club's chair Dan Shikanda has stated that those who claim the coach is about to leave are individuals who do not want to see Ingwe progress.

"Those spreading rumours about our coach are enemies of the club," Shikanda said.

"They don’t want to see Leopards progressing. They made the same rumour when the coach was on leave in Belgium, and when he returned, they kept quiet."