AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Kaizer Chiefs face what could be a mammoth task in their bid to stop a difficult run of form in the Premier Soccer League when they clash against an improved AmaZulu at Jonsson Kings Park on Saturday.
After an unsuccessful trip to Limpopo last weekend where they were held 0-0 by Marumo Gallants, the Soweto giants now travel to Durban.
Chiefs have been enduring a bad patch of form which has seen them being placed fourth from the bottom of the table.
They come up against an Usuthu side which is in seventh spot.
However, just a point separates these two sides when they go into this match and if Baroka FC, Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City lose their respective matches, Amakhosi could end the day in the top-eight.
|Game
|AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs
|Date
|Saturday, October 2
|Time
|15:30 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
No AmaZulu player is suspended for this match in what is good news for coach Benni McCarthy.
The KwaZulu-Natal outfit welcomes back defender Tercious Malepe from suspension after he served his two matches of sanctions following a red card against SuperSport United on September 14.
Chiefs go into action without left-back Sifiso Hlanti who was sent off against Marumo Gallants.
But coach Stuart Baxter might not be too worried about that as Sibusiso Mabiliso is there to step in for Hlanti.
It will also be Amakhosi’s second straight match without injured striker Samir Nurkovic.
With Leonardo Castro already out injured, Chiefs are already crippled upfront, a crisis which saw them playing Nkosingiphile Ngcobo as a centre-forward last weekend.
Dumisani Zulu and Siyabonga Ngezana are also still out fighting fitness issues.
Match Preview
Chiefs arrive at Jonsson Kings Park with a record of having yet to win on the road this season.
Their away matches in this campaign include a 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy, a 2-0 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane and last weekend’s goalless affair at Gallants.
They face an Usuthu side coming from their first win of the season at home, edging Baroka FC 1-0 which was also their first victory of the season.
AmaZulu have not tasted defeat in their last four league games which were, however, undone by three draws after starting the season with a 1-0 defeat by Sundowns.
They appeared to have picked up some form after overturning a 1-0 Caf Champions League defeat by Nyasa Big Bullets at home, to win 3-1 away.
That gives them confidence facing a Chiefs side which has gone for three consecutive matches winless.
Amakhosi have a season record of a win, two draws and as many defeats.
The last time Chiefs and AmaZulu met in a league match saw the latter beating the Soweto giants 2-1 away at FNB Stadium in February.