'Amazing' Solskjaer billed as a 'brilliant manager' by Man Utd star Shaw

The Red Devils defender has been left mightily impressed by the impact of any interim coach who was charged with the task of following Jose Mourinho

Luke Shaw considers ’s interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to have overseen an “amazing” job while proving himself to be “a brilliant manager”.

The Norwegian was handed the reins at Old Trafford in December as Jose Mourinho was sacked. He was charged with the task of salvaging a season which was falling to pieces under the Portuguese coach.

Solskjaer arrived with limited experience of his own, but strong ties to the club from his playing days helped to settle quickly and hammer home to an underperforming squad what was expected from them.

His methods have delivered rich rewards, with 11 victories collected from 13 fixtures to date.

Shaw admits to being left pleasantly surprised by the impact Solskjaer has made, with there no chance of a 1999 treble-winner allowing standards to slip at the Theatre of Dreams.

He told MUTV: “It’s just amazing to look at the job Ole has done since he came in. How much he has turned it around and how much the place is in a positive way now.

“You know, Ole does it at the right time [shows another side to him]. He knows how good we can be and, if we’re not up to his standards or the standards of Manchester United, he will certainly let you know.



“We’ve had a few moments like that where we might have been comfortable in a game but got a bit sloppy. He’s the manager and he tells the players what he wants. It’s good and what we need sometimes, a kick up the backside from the manager, if we’re getting too comfortable.



“It keeps everyone on their toes but he’s an amazing guy and a brilliant manager.”

Solskjaer’s solitary setback so far came in the first leg of a last-16 showdown against , with a 2-0 defeat on home soil leaving United with a European mountain to climb.

They are, however, through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and back into the top four of the , and they have a chance to cement that standing when they play host to arch-rivals on Sunday.

Shaw said of the meeting with title-chasing foes: “This is the biggest and best game to be involved in.

“Of course, we know how well they’ve been doing and how big the rivalry is between the two clubs.

“It’s one that everyone wants to be involved in. It’s always close to your thinking because of how big it is. It’s a really exciting thing to think about.”