Amani: Namungo FC unveil defender from Kariobangi Sharks

The former Mount Kenya United defender has finally signed for the Tanzanian side ahead of the new season

Namungo FC have confirmed the signing of defender Peter Amani.

The Tanzanian player, who was attached to Kenyan Premier League ( ) side after he joined them from Mount United, has penned a two-year contract.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Amani formerly of Kariobangi Sharks ahead of the new season,” Namungo FC coach Thiery Hitimana told reporters on Friday.

Namungo are beefing up their squad in readiness for the new season where they will carry the country’s flag in the Caf Confederation Cup after gracing the where they lost 2-1 to Simba SC.

Namungo have also signed Sixtus Sabilo, Jaffary Mohamed and Fredy Tangalo.

Namungo will kick-off their new Mainland Premier League campaign with the Community contest when they take on Simba on August 30.

The curtain raiser which pits winners of the league against the FA Cup semi-finalists will be played at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

Namungo will then host Coastal Union at Majaliwa Stadium in their first league game, when the season kicks off on September 6.

On the other hand, Simba will start their title defence with a tie against newly-promoted Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium while their rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) will kick off with a match against Prisons at the newly-named Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga fought hard and edged Azam FC for the runners up spot in the 2019/20 season but the next campaign will see them face their rivals without notable players.

Former captain Papy Tshishimbi, last season's top scorer David Molinga and defender Kevin Yondani are among the players who will not be part of the Timu Ya Mwananchi next season.

Dodoma FC, who sealed their top-tier ticket after a hard-fought campaign in the First Division League, face Mwadui FC at Jamhuri Stadium while Ruvu Shooting - who have already appointed former Yanga assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa as their head coach - will be away at CCM Gairo Stadium to face Mtibwa Sugar.

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) who struggled in the first round of the 2019/20 season before firing Ugandan coach Jackson Mayanja, will host Mbeya City who survived relegation by a whisker.

Kagera Sugar will welcome JKT Tanzania at Kaitaba Stadium in the second match for September 7 while the last match of round one will see the 2013/14 league winners Azam FC host Polisi Tanzania at Chamazi Complex.