Alphonso Davies confirms he has broken up with Canada star Jordyn Huitema

Alphonso Davies has confirmed that he has broken up with Canada Women's national team star Jordyn Huitema.

Davies and Huitema quickly became one of football's most beloved 'power couples' after getting together in 2016, as they began dating in Canada before moving to Europe to advance their respective careers.

Rumours began swirling on social media that the couple had split at the weekend, and Davies has issued a statement to silence the speculation.

What has Davies said about Huitema?

The Bayern Munich star has also defended Huitema amid allegations that she was unfaithful while confirming that they are no longer an item.

"Yes Jordyn and I have parted ways. The rumours about her are not true," Davies wrote on Twitter.

"She is a good person I have a lot of respect for her. I wish her the best and ask everyone to respect our privacy."

Huitema's star continues to rise

Davies is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the men's game and played a key role in Canada's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In the past, Huitema found herself in the headlines due to her association with the Bayern defender, but she has emerged as a star in her own right in recent years and has enjoyed another stellar season in 2021-22.

Huitema helped Paris Saint-Germain finish second in Division 1 Feminine and reach the Champions League semi-finals, while she also played at the inaugural Arnold Palmer Cup for Canada in February.

