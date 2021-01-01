Almiron clears up confusion around Newcastle future after sparking transfer talk

The Paraguay international was considered to have hinted at making a move elsewhere, but he claims comments have been misinterpreted

Miguel Almiron has sought to clear up any confusion regarding his future at Newcastle, with the Paraguayan claiming that comments taken by many to be a hint towards an imminent exit were misinterpreted.

The 27-year-old forward was recently quoted by ABC Cardinal as saying that he wants to "play for a side that fights more" after seeing the Magpies become caught up in a Premier League relegation battle this season.

That was considered to be a nod towards a transfer away from St James' Park being sought, but Almiron insists that is not the case and that he remains happy and settled on Tyneside.

What has been said?

Almiron has told Sky Sports when quizzed on the quotes that have sparked widespread speculation: "What I was speaking about has been wrongly interpreted. At no point was I suggesting I wanted to play for another team.

"As I've been saying, I'm very happy in Newcastle and all I'm thinking about is helping the team achieve its goals of improving."

A man snapped up from Atlanta United in January 2019 added: "It's been a good season for me overall given the circumstances. I feel I have adapted well to a new country and a new league.

"Football in the Premier League and in England is very different to playing in MLS but my team-mates and the manager have helped me greatly.

"Right now, I have to keep on working hard in order to improve, but I'm very happy here in Newcastle.

"The truth is that when the gaffer (Steve Bruce) speaks English during training to the group, I understand him and the instructions he's getting across.

"But having Javier Manquillo, Federico Fernandez and Joelinton as team-mates certainly helps."

How has Almiron fared at Newcastle?

It took a then-MLS record £20 million ($27m) fee for Newcastle to lure Almiron to England from the United States.

He initially struggled to deliver on expectations, picking up an early knock and firing in 40 shots on goal before finally breaking his Premier League duck in his 27th game.

The target was eventually found eight times across the 2019-20 campaign, while a further five efforts have been added to that tally this term - along with three assists.

The Magpies have been able to find form as a collective over recent weeks, suffering just one defeat through their last eight games, and are now nine points clear of the drop zone with five fixtures left to take in.

